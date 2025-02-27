Sinovoltaics updates map of North American solar supply chain

The latest North American manufacturing hub map from Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance company, reveals several new entrants to the region and planned capacity growth across the solar-module supply chain.
The Sinovoltaics Supply Chain Map (SSCM) – North America for Q1 2025 tallies 31.92 GW of module production capacity, taking into account announcements of cancelled factories and modified capacity figures across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. A further 97.9 GW in capacity is planned for the coming three to six years, for a total of 129.9 GW capacity for the region.
The map and tables in the report provide details on 106 factories producing solar modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon, up from 95 production sites in the previous report.
Several manufacturers were added to the latest North American map, such as Boviet Solar, DYCM Power, Ebon Power, Imperial Star Solar, NuVison Solar, EsFoundry, ReCreate and Toyo/VSUN.
Despite new market entrants, such EsFoundry, and progress in planned capacity, Sinovoltaics analysts noted that cell, wafer, and polysilicon production capacity is constrained and “remains the Achilles heel of the market.” Cell production capacity is slated to grow from 8 GW to 64.9 GW by 2030, and wafer production to go from 3.2 GW to 24.5 GW in the same period. The analysts noted that some manufacturers cancelled projects, such as Switzerland-based Meyer Burger, which had planned a cell production site.
As for polysilicon, Hemlock Semiconductor, Wacker Mississippi Silicon, and Highland Materials are the main suppliers, planning an estimated total of 171,000 metric tons of production capacity.
The Sinovoltaics supply-chain reports are free to download. They track the name of the manufacturer, factory size, location, owner, current and planned capacity. The data is sourced from publicly available sources, as well as Sinovoltaics’ contacts with manufacturers. The figures represent nameplate capacity.
The series of reports are free and also available for India, Southeast Asia, and Europe.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.