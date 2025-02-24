Weil-McLain launches dual-fuel heat pumps for residential, light commercial applications

From pv magazine Global

Heat pump manufacturer Weil-McLain unveiled a new heat pump line for residential and light commercial applications.

“The ECO HP Air-to-Water Heat Pump operates efficiently in milder temperatures, seamlessly transitioning to the boiler during extreme cold to ensure consistent warmth, hot water production and reduced energy consumption year-round,” the company said in a statement.

The new products are available in three different versions with capacities ranging from 19.04–41.29 BTU/h to 21.94–54.25 BTU/h.

For all systems, the outdoor unit measures 112 cm x 86 cm x 53 cm and weighs 212 pounds (96 kg), while the indoor unit has a size of 43 cm x 79 cm x 28 cm and weighs 69 pounds (31.3 kg).

The new heat pumps feature a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 4.50 to 5.37 and use R32 (difluoromethane) as the refrigerant. They can reportedly deliver hot water temperatures of up to 149 F (65 C).

The systems also rely on a bionic fan design, which purportedly reduces noise levels, a twin-rotor compressor, a refrigerant-to-water heat exchanger, a circulator, and controls.

The new products can be deployed through all-in-one installation, phase installation, or retrofit upgrades. “We designed the system for phased installation, allowing contractors to quickly restore heat with a heat-pump-ready boiler during winter, and add the outdoor heat pump in warmer months to maximize efficiency without interrupting home comfort,” the company explained.

“This setup ensures homes remain warm even in the coldest climates by leveraging the heat pump’s efficiency during milder temperatures and the boiler’s reliability as a backup,” it went on to say. “The hybrid approach not only extends the life expectancy of both appliances but also offers significant energy savings, making it a budget-friendly and environmentally conscious choice.”