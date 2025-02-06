Georgia Power’s 2025 IRP: Further shift towards battery storage

Resource Plan (IRP) with the first update since 2023 showing further acceleration in the utility’s adoption of (BESS).
Georgia serves as the eighth most populous U.S. state and a major economic hub in the Southeastern United States. IRPs are long-term planning reports that are considered and approved by state regulators in many states, with some notable exceptions, such as in Texas and its unique grid.
These IRPs can be examined individually, or tracked and reviewed to understand broad changes. In Georgia, while energy demand growth doesn’t exactly correlate with an increase in gross domestic output (GDP), the state is expecting both.
Over the next six years, the utility projects approximately 8.2 GW of electrical load growth, up more than 2.2 GW overall when compared to projections in its 2023 IRP Update, an update that was approved by the Georgia state body, the Public Service Commission or PSC, in April 2024.
Accordingly, Georgia Power is planning for more generation, with ongoing investment into existing power plants, including nuclear, and integration of more natural gas, while adding 4 GW of renewable resources, boosting the proposed portfolio to around 11 GW by 2035. That indicates new additions of 1.1 GW in renewables.
