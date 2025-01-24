Sunrise brief: State solar policy increasingly moving away from traditional net metering

The rise of transferable tax credits in clean energy finance Transferable tax credits offer a flexible, market-driven solution that complements traditional financing options.
State solar policy increasingly moving away from traditional net metering The NC Clean Energy Technology Center 2024 annual review and Q4 edition of The 50 States of Solar finds that most states took some distributed solar policy action during 2024, with most related to net metering policies, residential fixed charge increases and community solar.
Solar panel, racking integration positioned to fulfill domestic content requirements First Solar and Terrasmart expect U.S. developers will secure the 10% domestic content bonus credit with the companies’ racking and module integration.
Wood Mackenzie predicts global solar growth will stagnate in 2025 Wood Mackenzie’s latest report forecasts that 493 GW (DC) of solar will be added throughout the world this year, compared to 495 GW in 2024. Solar module prices are expected to rise this year as manufacturers aim to recover profit losses from the past two years.
