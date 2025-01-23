Solar panel, racking integration positioned to fulfill domestic content requirements

An integration between First Solar’s domestic-made modules and Terrasmart’s trackers is expected to satisfy the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) domestic content bonus requirements.

Made for ground-mounted solar installations, the integration uses First Solar’s Series 7 TR1 module and Terrasmart’s fixed-tilt racks and its TerraTrak 1P single-axis tracker.

The companies said the pairing will “confidently” meet the IRA’s domestic content requirements because the systems are manufactured with steel and iron completely made in the U.S.

While Terrasmart already delivers domestic content advantages with its fixed-tilt and foundation portfolio, the U.S.-based company said it is actively working to expand its domestic supply for the company’s tracker components.

Terrasmart’s president, Ed McKiernan said the integration provides “American developers with a clearer and more flexible route to securing the 10% domestic content bonus credit, thereby maximizing project savings and ROI.”

Terrasmart was acquired by New York-based Gibraltar Industries in 2021. Arizona-based First Solar has manufacturing facilities around the U.S., as well as other parts of the world.