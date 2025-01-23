Solar panel, racking integration positioned to fulfill domestic content requirements

First Solar and Terrasmart expect U.S. developers will secure the 10% domestic content bonus credit with the companies’ racking and module integration.

Image: First Solar

Share

An integration between First Solar’s domestic-made modules and Terrasmart’s trackers is expected to satisfy the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) domestic content bonus requirements.

Made for ground-mounted solar installations, the integration uses First Solar’s Series 7 TR1 module and Terrasmart’s fixed-tilt racks and its TerraTrak 1P single-axis tracker.

The companies said the pairing will “confidently” meet the IRA’s domestic content requirements because the systems are manufactured with steel and iron completely made in the U.S.

While Terrasmart already delivers domestic content advantages with its fixed-tilt and foundation portfolio, the U.S.-based company said it is actively working to expand its domestic supply for the company’s tracker components.

Terrasmart’s president, Ed McKiernan said the integration provides “American developers with a clearer and more flexible route to securing the 10% domestic content bonus credit, thereby maximizing project savings and ROI.”

Terrasmart was acquired by New York-based Gibraltar Industries in 2021. Arizona-based First Solar has manufacturing facilities around the U.S., as well as other parts of the world.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Trump orders pause to IRA funding
21 January 2025 An executive order released by the White House states, “All agencies shall immediately pause the disbursement of funds appropriated through the Inflat...