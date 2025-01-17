Sunrise brief: Just a fraction of federal land could power carbon-free future

Texas, the ‘Wild West’ of grid services, lands a new VPA A new virtual power plant power purchase agreement program offered by Solrite and Sonnen may reinforce the Texas power grid and provide back-up renewable power at no additional cost to enrolled homeowners.

Trump policy risks to battery energy storage industry Five major risks are on the horizon, said Clean Energy Associates.

ABB recent acquisitions expand reach into renewables As a global company that specializes in electrification and automation, ABB’s acquisition of Lumin and Gamesa Electric’s inverter and converter segment, expands its repertoire serving the buildout of clean energy technologies.

U.S. scientists building magnetocaloric heat pump with high system power density Developed at the U. S. Ames National Laboratory, the novel magnetocaloric heat pump uses gadolinium as the working medium and reportedly matches current vapor-compression heat pumps for weight, cost, and performance.

Boviet Solar manufacturing facility ready to ramp up in North Carolina The company plans to manufacture both solar modules and cells in its Greenville facility, following a $294 million investment and the establishment its first North American production hub.

Just a fraction of federal land could power carbon-free future Millions of acres on federal land are suitable for renewable energy, of which less than 5% is needed to be carbon-free by 2035, found National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Wholesale electricity prices lower and more stable in 2024 Wholesale electricity prices were lower in 2024 than 2023, with less price volatility, as solar and battery energy storage expands, and lower natural gas prices stabilize major markets in the U.S.

Energy Department announces $22.92 billion in loans to upgrade transmission Utility projects supported by these loans are expected to add much-needed transmission capacity by building new transmission lines, reconductoring existing lines and implementing grid-enhancing technologies that will get more out of existing grid.