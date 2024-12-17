New market entrant to manufacture solar cells and modules in Florida

A new U.S.-owned and operated solar manufacturing business has announced its formation and entry into the U.S. solar market.

NuVision Solar announced it will open a 2.5 GW annual production capacity facility manufacturing both solar cells and assembling finished modules. The facility will produce heterojunction (HJT) solar cells.

The company said it plans to manufacture bifacial solar modules with up to 800 W power. NuVision Solar said its products will include a 35-year performance warranty and a 20-year product warranty.

“Designed with power, reliability, and affordability in mind, NuVision’s modules will meet domestic content requirements, enabling end-users to qualify for an additional 10% bonus as part of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said the company in a press release.

NuVision Solar said it expects to begin initial module production in the fourth quarter of 2025. The facility is expected to create 500 direct jobs.

Though heterojunction cell technology has been around a long time, only in the last few years have PV suppliers really begun to look at it as an option for the low-cost manufacturing mainstream.

“Today we see HJT on the technology roadmaps of major cell and module makers, and several already striving ahead with large scale production,” said Mark Hutchins, magazine director, pv magazine.

(Watch pv magazine Webinar: “Market impacts of high efficiency HJT”)

NuVision Solar said its Zero busbar interconnection technology leads to 15X more connection points and a reduction in microcracking and hotspot effects, a common issue in conventional solar cells.

“Heterojunction technology enables us to achieve exceptional cell efficiencies and consistently high performance across a wide range of conditions,” said Dr Tom Mueller, chief technology officer at NuVision Solar.

NuVision Solar currently has four module product lines, ranging from 740 W to 810 W, with glass-on-glass and glass backsheet options. Find the datasheets here.