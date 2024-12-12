ComEd adds community BESS to U.S. brewery-owned solar project

ComEd, a subsidiary of utilities giant Exelon, has partnered with the United States’ Department of Energy (DOE) to commission a new BESS in Rockford, Illinois.
The BESS is paired with an existing customer-owned solar project, located at a brewing company in Rockford as part of a pilot by ComEd. The BESS has a capacity of 250 kW, ComEd told ESS News.
The utility is adding the BESS as part of a pilot project to research the viability of distributed energy resource management systems to support the integration of private solar panel deployments to grid-connected BESS. The BESS will be located half a mile from the brewery to store power generated from the panels and connect the energy with the Rockford community’s grid.
The insights gained from the pilot will be used to inform similar projects in the northern Illinois area to strengthen grid resiliency.
Funding for the pilot comes from a DOE grant of $3.2 million, with ComEd and its partners providing $3.3 million. The DOE funding was allocated as part of the Enabling Extreme Real-Time Grid Integration of Solar Energy (Energise) program. The funding was awarded in 2021 by the DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office. The project in Rockford is one of 12 similar projects across the United States through the Energise program, a $30 million scheme first announced in 2017.
The pilot will test various renewable smoothing techniques to help ensure the power output of the solar generation is available throughout the day, and not just when the sun is shining.
Full article on ESS News
