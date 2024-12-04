Sunrise brief: pv magazine awards 2024 announced

Shoals and Fike win at pv magazine Awards 2024 Two U.S. businesses top categories as the pv magazine Awards 2024 winners are revealed. The global competition recognizes innovative businesses and projects from across the globe. Expert independent jurors had high praise for U.S. companies in the Balance of System (BoS) and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) categories.

Panasonic offers residential heat pump solution that uses solar radiation forecasts Panasonic has unveiled a new version of its Eco Cute CO2 heat pump that produces domestic hot water mostly during daytime based on solar radiation data. It integrates a dedicated app to obtain day-ahead solar forecasts and schedule water heating hours for the next day.

A Virginia proposal would give the state a role in siting solar and storage over 20 MW A draft recommendation calls for creating a Virginia advisory board that would regularize permitting of large solar and storage projects, to help guide the state toward meeting its clean energy goals.

Louisiana 50 MW solar facility significantly boosts Bayou State’s clean energy production The Sunlight Road Solar plant is now operational and will generate enough electricity to power approximately 11,500 homes.

Fossil fuel companies sued by all New England states, except one Maine is the most recent state to sue fossil fuel companies for deception, negligence and more. New Hampshire is the one New England holdout that has not joined its neighbors in taking a stand against fossil fuel companies’ role in causing climate change.