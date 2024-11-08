Sunrise brief: Solar ignites U.S. manufacturing

Solar panel recycling: Demand, technology and supply chain On Day Three of pv magazine USA Week, end of life for solar panels was in the spotlight in a presentation by Brett Henderson, CEO and co-founder of Solarpanelrecycling.com.

Startup launches rooftop solar software for installers Software company Aether Energy has launched a subscription-based software platform for solar installers to support pre-sales, design, engineering, after-sales, and home energy monitoring business activities.

Solar ignites U.S. manufacturing On Day Three of pv magazine USA Week, four solar experts explored these forces while taking a deep dive into what the domestic manufacturing landscape looks like and what we can expect in the near future.

City of Phoenix embraces second-life batteries A pilot project uses remanufactured lithium batteries from electric forklifts to power lighting in a Phoenix park.

Pennsylvania queued solar projects would increase total capacity 18x Analysis by LandGate shows that Pennsylvania has 562 MW of solar power operating, with 10,469 MW waiting in queues.

Hail-prone Texas solar project cuts insurance costs 72% A case study by kWh Analytics demonstrated the value of building a resilient, weather-hardened solar facility.