Startup launches rooftop solar software for installers

From pv magazine Global

Aether Energy, a U.S.-based startup with operations in France, has launched a subscription-based software platform for solar installers to support their pre-sales, design, engineering, after-sales, and home energy monitoring business activities.

The software is based on a ombination of technologies, such as spatial modeling, computer vision, computer-aided design (CAD) and large language models (LLM), according to the startup’s founder and CEO, Zayne Sagar.

“The big breakthrough that we are doing is that we are offering an extremely deep solar platform for solar installers,” Sagar, told pv magazine. “In particular, our in-house artificial intelligence (AI) is a multimodal model that takes imagery and text inputs. This is novel in this industry and allows us to build solar-focused automations. It’s never been done before to combine spatial computing, computer vision with LLMs in our space. There are plans to publish research about the technology.”

The software includes PV installation design and proposal preparation support, as well as an application specific customer relationship management (CRM) tool, which can avoid the need to purchase and integrate external applications, according to Sagar.

The typical users are solar professionals working in sales, design, engineering, customer accounts, business administration, and project management.

The company, which was founded in 2023, has already launched in the U.S., U.K., France and Germany, according to Sagar. There are plans to add Spain and Italy over the next two months.

To finance the development of the residential and commercial rooftop markets in Europe, Aether recently raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by U.K-based Noa, a decarbonization venture capital investor, along with U.S.-based institutional investors Collab Capital, Amino Capital and Climate Capital, along with the startup accelerator Y Combinator.