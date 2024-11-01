Sunrise brief: Robust demand for transferable tax credits

Solar wins on cost On Day One of pv magazine USA week, a panel of experts explored the levelized cost of energy as well as current challenges to capacity expansion.

Retrofitting batteries increases solar plant revenue 29% to 81% In areas with high population density or abundant solar energy, adding one to four hours of battery storage to a solar power facility can significantly increase site revenue. However, the added value diminishes with storage capacities exceeding four hours.

Robust demand for transferable tax credits During pv magazine USA Week, Crux co-founder and CEO, Alfred Johnson shared insights on the accelerating multi-hundred-billion-dollar transferable tax credit market.

Seven rural co-ops to add 3 GW of renewables and storage and retire coal units A Colorado-based generation utility will add renewable capacity and retire coal units, while six other rural electric co-ops plan to add 1.75 GW of clean energy capacity under a federal program designed to lower electricity costs.

Tesla releases Powerwall 3 expansion units Each expansion unit adds another 13.5 kWh of storage capacity to the original installation with a maximum of three such units connected to a single Powerwall. Now available in the US, the new product comes at a lower cost and slashes installation time by roughly half to 22 minutes.

Georgia facility to recycle 10 million solar panels per year Unlike the single use of multi-million-year-old fossil fuels, solar panels can be recycled, recovering much of their materials for future use.