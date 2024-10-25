Sunrise brief: Solar panels: Larger, thinner… and weaker?

Solar panels: Larger, thinner… and weaker? With hailstorms in the United States and Australia severely damaging solar arrays – including “golf-ball sized” hail at the 350 MW Fighting Jays project in Texas in March 2024 – insurers are raising premiums and reducing or canceling hail coverage. Everoze Partner Simon Mason discusses the challenges the industry faces in minimizing its hail risk exposure.
‘TOPCon technology comes with three or four relevant risks that should be known’ The results of this year’s Kiwa PVEL scorecard show that TOPCon technology is more vulnerable than PERC, and the failure rate at BOM level has increased to 41%, the highest in history, according to the testing lab.
Positive early results from first test of perovskite tandem solar cells in space The perovskite-silicon and thin-film tandem solar cells were developed by Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin and placed on an OOV-Cube small satellite to test their reactions to high levels of radiation—and whether “soft” perovskite solar cells can heal after taking on radiation damage.
