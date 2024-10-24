Positive early results from first test of perovskite tandem solar cells in space

Perovskite tandem solar cells are all the rage when in solar futurism. These next-generation cells promise to boost module efficiency from today’s typical range of 22% to 25% all the way to 35%—and possibly even as high as 45%. While questions regarding perovskite’s long-term durability remain, recent testing has shown that perovskite-silicon tandem panels degrade similarly to traditional silicon modules, easing some of these concerns.

Taking this technology to new heights, a team led by Dr. Felix Lang from the University of Potsdam, in collaboration with researchers at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin and the Technical University of Berlin, has launched the first satellite mission to test two types of perovskite tandem solar cells in space. These cells include perovskite-silicon and perovskite-CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide), both of which are being tested for their performance in the extreme conditions of space, including high radiation and intense temperature cycles. Early data from the mission, conducted 580 miles above Earth, has shown promising results.

The satellite, launched on July 9, 2024, from the Guiana Space Center by the European Space Agency (ESA), is an On-Orbit Verification Cube (OOV-Cube) developed in collaboration with the Technical University of Berlin and Rapid Cubes GmbH. According to Dr. Lang, the satellite has already sent back positive feedback, suggesting that all hardware is functioning, even though the solar panels are not perfectly aligned with the sun.

The solar cells being tested include perovskite/CIGS and perovskite-silicon tandem cells. In these configurations, the perovskite layer absorbs the blue-green portion of sunlight, while the CIGS or silicon layers absorb the red-infrared light. This approach enables high power conversion efficiencies, with perovskite-CIGS tandems resembling the technology being explored by thin-film specialist First Solar, following its acquisition of a European perovskite company.

Dr Lang is optimistic that perovskite-based solar cells, known as ‘soft semiconductors,’ may possess self-healing properties that could help them recover from damage, allowing them to outperform traditional solar technologies in the long term.

Walter Frese, CEO of RapidCubes, with his team and the OOV-Cube. Image: EOS

Dr Lang’s collaborators at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin, led by Steve Albrecht, are at the cutting edge of perovskite-silicon solar cell development. Albrecht, a junior professor at the Technical University of Berlin, and his team hold multiple efficiency records, including a world record of 32.5% in 2022. Their research has been instrumental in developing the solar cells now being tested in space, as they work toward launching a manufacturing line in collaboration with Hanwha Q Cells.