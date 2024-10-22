Sunrise brief: Polysilicon prices remain stable ahead of U.S. Department of Commerce’s anti-dumping ruling

Polysilicon prices remain stable ahead of U.S. Department of Commerce’s anti-dumping ruling In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Two utilities share their experience with reconductoring that can enable more solar While replacing existing transmission lines known as conductors with advanced conductors could enable 764 GW of transmission-connected solar by 2035, some utilities are slow to adopt the technology. Two utilities that have used advanced conductors for years shared their experiences on a webinar.

Solving the UV problem of n-type solar Laboratory testing has revealed that some negatively-doped, “n-type” tunnel oxide passivated contact and heterojunction solar modules are susceptible to ultraviolet light-related damage and degradation.

Navigating solar panel supply challenges through digitalization High interest rates, excess warehouse inventory, and falling component prices have created a perfect storm for solar distributors since October 2023. BayWa re Solar Trade CEO Frank Jessel explains how the industry can embrace true digitalization to better navigate this volatility.