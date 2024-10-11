Sunrise brief: IEA forecasts over 4,000 GW of new solar by 2030

EV expansion depends on bidirectional charging capability, says report Nuvve cites electric school bus fleets as a promising means to improve vehicle-to-grid adoption.

Runergy urges U.S. authorities to revoke two of Trina Solar’s TOPCon patents Runergy is pushing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to cancel Trina Solar’s tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents, US9,722,104 and US10,230,009.

IEA forecasts over 4,000 GW of new solar by 2030 The International Energy Agency says renewables are on course to meet almost half of global electricity demand by 2030, with solar accounting for 80% of the growth in capacity.

Bipartisan initiative to accelerate deployment of distributed energy resources in U.S. Pew Charitable Trusts intends to develop a roadmap to help policymakers increase DERs and microgrids that bring equitable energy resources to communities.

Form Energy raises $405 million for its multi-day iron-air batteries The U.S.-based long duration energy storage startup has raised more than $1.2 billion to date, making it one of the top-funded players in the space.