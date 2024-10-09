Sunrise brief: Ashtrom Group enters U.S. solar market with 300 MW utility-scale project

Energy storage is a solved problem There are thousands of extraordinarily good pumped hydro energy storage sites around the world with extraordinarily low capital cost. When coupled with batteries, the resulting hybrid system has large energy storage, low cost for both energy and power, and rapid response. Storage is a solved problem.
The Hydrogen Stream: Infinity sends fuel cell to NASA for lunar testing Infinity says it has delivered a fuel cell prototype to NASA for ground testing, aimed at demonstrating a regenerative energy storage system for potential lunar applications.
Ashtrom Group enters U.S. solar market with 300 MW utility-scale project Ashtrom Renewable Energy activated its first U.S. utility-scale solar project, located on 2,200 acres in Texas.
Three agrivoltaic community solar projects planned for New York The three solar installations in Johnstown feature cattle-friendly agrivoltaic design.
