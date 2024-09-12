ARRAY introduces SkyLink PV-powered wireless tracker systems

What prompted ARRAY to develop the SkyLink tracker systems?

Gabelnick: The increasing frequency of destructive storms and the need for reliable solar production during grid disruptions highlighted the necessity for a tracking system better suited to specific installation circumstances. SkyLink addresses these challenges by ensuring uninterrupted protection through wireless communication and PV-powered control.

How do the SkyLink systems enhance solar efficiency in extreme weather conditions?

Gabelnick: SkyLink features a PV-powered control system that operates independently from the grid. This ensures that solar trackers can still stow during hail or snow accumulation, as detected by ARRAY SmarTrack™ Automated Snow Response and ARRAY SmarTrack™ Hail Alert Response. Additionally, its passive wind stow technology protects solar installations without relying on battery power in low temperatures.

What are the cost-saving advantages of SkyLink for solar projects?

Gabelnick: The use of brushless DC motors and Zigbee wireless communication reduces the need for trenching, wiring, and electrical power supply, significantly cutting project costs. The system’s lightweight parts and the absence of specialized tools further speed up installation timelines, offering substantial savings for our customers.

Can you explain the significance of SkyLink’s eight linked-row architecture?

Gabelnick: The innovative eight linked-row design maximizes PV capacity and optimizes layout efficiency for fragmented sites. This flexibility allows for better adaptation to different geographical terrains, ensuring minimal row-to-row shading and boosting power production through more effective implementation of SmarTrack™ Backtracking.

How does SkyLink contribute to expanding the reach of solar energy?

Gabelnick: By reducing dependency on power grids and enhancing the protective performance of our current utility-scale tracker products, SkyLink expands the viable geographic areas for ARRAY solar PV trackers. Its flexible design allows installations in regions previously unsuitable due to challenging terrains or extreme weather conditions.

What future developments can be expected from ARRAY following the launch of SkyLink?

Gabelnick: We are committed to continuous innovation, focusing on developing products that address market needs, improve installation efficiency, and address environmental challenges all at a competitive cost. Our goal is to enhance solar efficiency and accessibility, supporting the broader adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

The questions and responses in this sponsored interview article were provided by ARRAY.