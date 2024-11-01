Empowering solar EPCs and developers

Despite the solar industry’s consistent growth and positive long-term outlook, many project developers and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms face significant financing challenges. Navigating these channels requires firms to swiftly evaluate projects, secure capital solutions, and manage development risks, but obstacles abound, including:

Broken-deal costs

High upfront costs

Difficulty securing affordable capital

Complex financing structures

Intense competition for quality projects

High interest rates

Volatile solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) prices

Most solar industry professionals know Trinasolar as a Tier 1 original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with a history of financial stability and as a supplier of highly reliable PV modules. But Trinasolar US offers more than modules, and the company says it serves as a dedicated long-term partner that helps EPCs and developers execute on the capital side as well as the project side.

According to Trinasolar US, the manufacturer offers a comprehensive solution to help developers and EPCs address financial challenges by reducing broken deal costs, providing capital access, and minimizing project risks. The company’s position in the industry enables it to provide its partners with several key benefits.

Trinasolar offers working capital support and helps clients secure project financing on a project or portfolio basis to support developers’ needs across multiple projects, ensuring healthier cash flows throughout project lifecycles. Additionally, clients can focus on viable projects with the TrinaPro total solar solution, which includes pre-sales engineering and project management to minimize costs associated with unsuccessful deals and more effectively allocate resources.

Trinasolar says it navigates the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit sales and partnership structures to help its customers optimize tax equity utilization for CAPEX financing, reduce upfront costs, and enhance project economics. According to the manufacturer, it also assists partners in identifying new opportunities, serving as a zero-cost business development resource. The company’s extensive relationships and long history of bankability make it a valuable partner for capital providers seeking attractive projects.

Utilizing its position at the nexus of the solar industry, Trinasolar offers valuable market insights across the utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I), and residential sectors to help customers make informed decisions about business development and project financing opportunities and challenges.

According to Trinasolar US, from the moment a solar project idea sprouts, the manufacturer can provide expert support, guidance, and opportunities for tackling financing and capital challenges.