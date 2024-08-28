EVLO introduces 5 MWh containerized battery energy storage system

Montreal-headquartered EVLO Energy Storage, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, announced the launch of a new energy storage product called EVLO Synergy.

The product is a 20 foot containerized lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system that carries 5 MWh of power and flexibly operates in two or four hour durations.

EVLO said the storage system is fully tested and integrated, minimizing onsite work when installing the battery. The product meets NFPA 69 safety standards and is UL 9540 certified.

The company said the Synergy battery can run for up to 9,125 cycles over 25 years without the need for battery replacements.

The battery emphasizes the company’s commitment to “advanced, safe, and cost-effective energy solutions that support our customers’ requirements for clean energy projects,” said Sonia St-Arnaud president and chief executive officer, EVLO.

The enclosure dimensions are 6.06 m x 2.44 m x 2.90 m (20 ft by 8 ft by 9.5 ft). Operating temperatures range from -30°C to 55 °C (-22°F to 131°F).

The storage system’s software is cloud-based and NERC CIP-ready. It enables onsite and remote supervision and control, and has utility-grade SCADA security for industrial operations.

Globally, energy storage capacity is projected to exceed 1 terawatt-hour by 2030 according to BloombergNEF. Energy storage provides electric grid services like frequency regulation, peak shaving, capacity services, renewable energy integration, and a range of other cost-effective grid stabilizing services.

EVLO will unveil EVLO SYNERGY at the renewable industry conference RE+ in Anaheim, California. Visit Booth #N89019 on September 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. for an exclusive presentation.