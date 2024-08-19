Sunrise brief: Form Energy iron-air battery in Maine granted $147 million

Sage Geosystems begins construction of 3 MW geothermal storage facility for ERCOT grid Company draws on oil and gas drilling tech to get renewable energy from dry rock formations.

The myth of meaningful and equitable energy access What it takes for low-income households to truly benefit from community solar.

Form Energy iron-air battery in Maine granted $147 million The U.S. Department of Energy is supporting Power Up New England with $389 million of federal funding. As part of the Power Up New England program, Form Energy is to deploy an 85 MW/8500 MWh multi-day battery system in Lincoln, Maine.

What to look for in tracker monitoring technology Software can boost production and mitigate risks.

Global solar module prices fall amid weak demand In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.