What to look for in tracker monitoring technology

Tracker monitoring software technology is an often overlooked but crucial element of solar development. New project discussions tend to focus on hardware components such as foundations and mechanical properties, but software capabilities are equally important. Inadequate technology can leave a site vulnerable to risks like weather damage and revenue loss.

Since tracker software is the underlying intelligence that optimizes all facets of a tracker’s performance and maximizes the likelihood of a site reaching its energy goals, it’s the “brains” behind the operation. Integrating the right monitoring software in the beginning can provide important benefits over the entire lifecycle of a project.

The ABCs of tracker technology

A tracker technology system consists of on-site hardware connected to compatible software. If tracker technology is lacking in the basics (i.e., the ABCs,) it can lead to lower site production and make O&M responsibilities more difficult.

On-site, a coordinated and well-engineered system will include:

A network controller : The network controller, also called the tracker control unit, is a central hub that connects to row boxes and weather stations for the purpose of collecting data on site and sending that data to the cloud. Network controllers should connect to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems (SCADA).

: The network controller, also called the tracker control unit, is a central hub that connects to row boxes and weather stations for the purpose of collecting data on site and sending that data to the cloud. Network controllers should connect to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems (SCADA). Row boxes: Row boxes securely communicate tracking angle status and other variables continuously to the on-site network controller. When assessing a system, ask for what type of data output is received from the row boxes to determine how much a system communicates, and how easy it will be to remotely monitor and diagnose.

Row boxes securely communicate tracking angle status and other variables continuously to the on-site network controller. When assessing a system, ask for what type of data output is received from the row boxes to determine how much a system communicates, and how easy it will be to remotely monitor and diagnose. Weather stations : Weather stations equipped with an anemometer, an ambient temperature sensor, and a snow sensor can gather details about on-site weather conditions such as wind speed and snowfall in real time. The stations feed the data to the network controller which in turn sends it to the cloud. A technology partner should be able to recommend a customized number of weather stations based on a site’s size and unique topography.

From there, tracker monitoring software should integrate seamlessly with the tracker hardware, and include an intuitive, easy-to-use dashboard.

The three Ps of tracker software technology

Tracker software benefits fall into three categories – protect, predict, and produce.

1- Protect from weather damage

Tracking technology can enhance a site owner’s ability to prevent weather damage and anticipate changes in weather conditions.

Prevention: Wind damage is one of the most prevalent challenges that trackers face, and hail is becoming an increasingly significant concern in the solar community. Weather risks are compounded in areas prone to snow and flooding. It is essential that a tracker monitoring system includes the appropriate onsite sensors to safeguard solar assets. Sensors measure ambient temperature, wind activity, and depth of snow or flooding. This information enables timely responses to minimize production loss or damage.

Wind damage is one of the most prevalent challenges that trackers face, and hail is becoming an increasingly significant concern in the solar community. Weather risks are compounded in areas prone to snow and flooding. It is essential that a tracker monitoring system includes the appropriate onsite sensors to safeguard solar assets. Sensors measure ambient temperature, wind activity, and depth of snow or flooding. This information enables timely responses to minimize production loss or damage. Forecasting: Forecasting is another critical feature of tracker monitoring. While weather patterns can change rapidly and hail is notoriously hard to predict, features like API integration with AccuWeather help site managers anticipate and proactively respond to changes, such as safely stowing trackers before a storm hits.Storing this weather data in the cloud provides ongoing, valuable insights for future planning.

2- Predict and ease O&M

Tracker monitoring software allows O&M to stay one step ahead of any situation and respond accordingly. Imagine being able to instantly detect when a row is not tracking on its normal path versus days or weeks of production losses due to maintenance issues. Look for predictive features such as:

Real-time alerts via email or text that notify you of issues or changes

An in-depth and user friendly dashboard that allows you to see inside the site, view real-time data, and access historical data

Automatic stow position adjustment when sensors recognize certain thresholds, circumventing potential damage from wind, hail, or snow

Machine learning capabilities that identify issues such as rows not tracking properly so they can be fixed before they impact performance

Remote access that allows troubleshooting without going on site

Zone controls that make it easy to perform routine maintenance like mowing while the rest of the site continues tracking

3- Produce more energy

Tracker software can maximize energy production by improving power output and minimizing downtime and/or damage. A sophisticated system will allow adjustments based on time of day, topography, and angle:

Backtracking algorithms that minimize row-to-row shading by adjusting to the time of day (.i.e., morning or evening when the sun is low in the sky) prevent shadows from reducing output.

With perfectly flat sites and level terrain being a thing of the past, tracker software needs to be able to adapt to topography nuances that cause trackers to be higher or lower than its neighbors. Systems that recognize the impact of shading based on topography, and can respond with solutions, add significant value and production gains.

Five questions to ask

Before making a final commitment, ask these five questions to get the clearest picture of a technology partner’s capabilities regarding its tracker monitoring software:

Who owns the technology for the trackers? Is it proprietary, or outsourced? Do you create both the software and hardware, or just one or the other? Can the software be updated to include new features and improved functionality? How accessible is the data? Is it stored in the cloud and easily available to the team? Are there automatic features and integrated APIs that protect against weather damage – such as auto-stow based on sensor data? (Note that manual stow is a big red flag). Does the software offer remote access for easy trouble-shooting, and an easy-to-use interface?

As sites age, the infrastructure ages as well, but software can be regularly updated, enhancing stakeholders’ abilities to protect against weather damage and optimize power production. With tracker monitoring software, owners and site managers are empowered to make decisions based on real-time data and historical details, and can rely on automatic adjustments designed to safeguard solar assets. Choosing tracker monitoring software technology wisely can yield immediate benefits, as well as benefits for years to come.

Ashton Vandemark is the founder and CEO of Sunfig, a part of Terrasmart since January of 2021, and maker of the Solar Instant Feasibility Tool (SIFT) design, performance and financial modeling platform.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.