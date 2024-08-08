Jera Nex acquires U.S. solar sites from Lightsource bp

Jera Nex, the renewables unit of Japanese power generator Jera, has acquired two U.S. solar projects totaling 395 MW from Lightsource bp. The projects are the 300 MW Oxbow solar array in Louisiana and the 95 MW Happy installation in Arkansas.
Both sites are in commercial operation. The Oxbow site has long term power purchase agreements (PPA) with corporate customers including eBay, while the Happy project was a long-term PPA with Conway Corp, a city-owned utility system in Conway, Arkansas.
The transaction, executed in partnership with Jera Americas, has already secured regulatory approvals. As part of the agreement, Lightsource bp will continue to provide asset management and maintenance services to Jera Nex.
The acquisition is Jera Nex’s first since the company launched in April and marks its first step into the U.S. solar market. The London-based company claims to have a current portfolio of more than 3 GW of solar, onshore and offshore wind and battery storage projects.
“This first transaction since our recent launch is an indication of our ambitious plans to scale onshore and offshore renewables for a sustainable future; we hope to build a broader onshore renewables portfolio in the U.S. and globally,” said Richard Scott, VP for development and construction onshore at Jera Nex.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.