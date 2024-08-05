Sunrise brief: Nextracker posts 50% year-over-year revenue growth

Rethinking renewable energy control systems to create a smarter grid New cloud computing technology can leverage industrial IoT protocols and extend the capabilities of SCADA with a software-first approach.
Nextracker posts 50% year-over-year revenue growth The solar tracker manufacturer increased its fiscal Q1 2025 revenue to $720 million, up from the previous year’s revenue of $480 million.
IEA PVPS certifies that floating PV systems have small carbon footprint Floating systems cause slightly more CO2 emissions than land-based solar systems, mainly because of the additional components for the structure. But overall, they also perform very well from a climate perspective.
Students from University of Michigan win solar car race The eight-day Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 created three new champion solar car teams with the student-run University of Michigan team coming in first, followed by Canada’s École de technologie supérieure and the Illinois State University solar car team.
Chinese solar cell prices fall amid oversupply In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.