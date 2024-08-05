Sunrise brief: Nextracker posts 50% year-over-year revenue growth

Rethinking renewable energy control systems to create a smarter grid New cloud computing technology can leverage industrial IoT protocols and extend the capabilities of SCADA with a software-first approach.

Nextracker posts 50% year-over-year revenue growth The solar tracker manufacturer increased its fiscal Q1 2025 revenue to $720 million, up from the previous year’s revenue of $480 million.

IEA PVPS certifies that floating PV systems have small carbon footprint Floating systems cause slightly more CO2 emissions than land-based solar systems, mainly because of the additional components for the structure. But overall, they also perform very well from a climate perspective.

Students from University of Michigan win solar car race The eight-day Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 created three new champion solar car teams with the student-run University of Michigan team coming in first, followed by Canada’s École de technologie supérieure and the Illinois State University solar car team.

Chinese solar cell prices fall amid oversupply In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.