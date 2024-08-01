Three small changes that can make a big difference to your energy bills

With the hike in energy costs, many homeowners are looking for ways to save money on utility bills. While there are some obvious changes you can make – like turning off lights in empty rooms – believe it or not, there are many lesser-known things you can do to make a greater impact on your energy consumption.

Looking to expedite savings? Here are a few ways to make efficiency-minded changes at home that reduce energy bills now – and in the future.

Lowering the temperature and heating smarter

One of the biggest energy guzzlers in the home is heating, accounting for 50-60% of a household’s total energy costs. So, it’s no surprise that this is one of the main areas people focus on when looking to reduce energy. But how do you do this without compromising on comfort?

Lots of us tend to leave the heating on in rooms we aren’t using, or due to the way in which the system is built, have to heat the whole house, which leads to higher energy bills. But we wouldn’t leave the lights on in every room when empty, or leave the taps running, so why do we not take this approach with our heating?

There are many types of heating controls that can be programmed and personalized to your needs. As noted in recent research from UK-based BEAMA, upgrading from basic heating controls to a multi-zone smart heating system, where you heat rooms individually, can offer savings of over 30% on the average heating and hot water bill.

Additionally, intelligent thermostats can now detect when a window is open and automatically pause the heating. Even better, the latest home technology learns your behaviors to ensure you maximize energy savings without compromising on comfort.

Slaying vampire devices

Most of us are guilty of leaving devices plugged in when we’ve finished using them, but did you know that even on standby mode they consume electricity?

Yes – 23% of a household’s electricity is wasted by ‘vampire’ devices, appliances that consume lots of energy even when on standby mode. This includes gaming consoles, televisions, and smart speakers, just to name a few. Ensuring that they’re switched off helps limit unnecessary costs, but instead of manually having to go around your home to turn appliances off, smart plugs can make saving easier.

A smart plug can be easily turned on and off from a smartphone app, and some even allow you to set schedules for your appliances too. That means that if your plans suddenly change and a vampire device is still plugged in, you can easily disable it remotely, so you won’t have an eye-watering energy bill to come home to.

Automate your energy use

Homes are becoming highly complex energy environments, with tens or even hundreds of electrical devices all running at once. But very few of us have the expertise, time or desire to constantly check that we’re following good energy habits.

That is where home energy management systems (HEMS) come in. With the ability to automate all aspects of your energy – from production through consumption – they can help to lower energy bills.

One of the larger electrical loads commonly found in homes, in fact, are EV chargers. With electric vehicle sales increasing 35% year-over-year in 2023, more of us are installing EV chargers in our homes for easy, convenient charging. However, these chargers are one of the largest electrical loads, which can bump up your energy bills.

With a HEMS, the timing of your charge can automatically be shifted to, for example, run during the night when the utility costs are lowest. Additionally, a HEMS is great for homes powered by renewables, such as solar panels. Solar panels have the capability to generate surplus energy, and a HEMS can help you manage this extra power in a simple, cost- effective way.

The first is storing the excess in a home battery which you will then be able to use for things like charging your EV instead of using electricity from the grid. Additionally, you could also use the stored energy in the event of a power outage.

Alternatively, the surplus may be sold back to the grid, to be used in exchange for payment or credits contributing to greater saving on your electricity bills. By making your home efficient and energy secure, all from the push of a button, smart energy apps and home energy management systems can help reduce consumption by 7%.

Michael Lotfy Gierges is executive vice president for the Home & Distribution division at Schneider Electric. ​In this role, he is responsible for all aspects of Schneider Electric’s residential & small buildings offerings and solution development.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.