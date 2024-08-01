Sunrise brief: Hail risk may bring financial instability to solar projects

Acquisition of Avantus complete KKR, a leading global investment firm, acquired the utility-scale solar and storage developer and closed a $522 million development facility to advance Avantus’ pipeline.
Hail risk may bring financial instability to solar projects To ensure sustainability and financial viability, the solar industry needs a critical reevaluation and enhancement of both technical protective measures and financial risk management practices for solar installations in hail-prone regions.
The evolving art and science of agrivoltaics At Bluewave, integrating solar technology with traditional farming practices isn’t just a concept, it’s the new standard. Jesse Robertson-DuBois, director of sustainable solar development, shares insights on the transformative journey of agrivoltaics within the industry.
GIS and data platform raises $11 million to accelerate clean energy development Paces reports that its software streamlines the traditionally manual process of site selection and project due diligence by consolidating and interpreting spatial, zoning, permitting, interconnection, and environmental data.
Renewables “cheaper and faster” than methane, says nation’s largest utility NextEra’s Q2 2024 quarterly earnings report shows significant growth in the company’s renewable pipeline. However, the group, which is typically exacting, refused to put a hard number on their future demand growth expectations.
