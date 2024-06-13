CATL, Gotion deny U.S. accusations of forced labor

From pv magazine ESS News

Battery manufacturers CATL and Gotion High-Tech have denied U.S. lawmakers’ claims of forced labor in their supply chains, calling the accusations groundless and false.

On June 6, a group of U.S. Republican lawmakers have called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to immediately add CATL and Gotion High-Tech to a Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List and and block the shipments of these companies from entering the US.

“The Select Committee has uncovered indisputable evidence that Gotion High-Tech and CATL have supply chains that are deeply connected to forced labor and the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs in China,” House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar said. “The American people expect companies in the U.S. to avoid all involvement with the Chinese Communist Party’s campaign of genocide.”

CATL said in a press release on June 7 that the accusations are “groundless and completely false” and that information about some of its suppliers in the letter to the DHS is inaccurate and misleading.

“With some suppliers, business relations ceased long ago. With other suppliers, business relations have been conducted with different subsidiaries and with absolutely no connection to forced labor or anything that violates US applicable laws and regulations,” the company said.

CATL said it adheres to the highest business and ethical standards and has effective policies in place to ensure a responsible and sustainable supply chain according to the highest global standards.

