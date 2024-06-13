CATL, Gotion deny U.S. accusations of forced labor

From pv magazine ESS News
Battery manufacturers CATL and Gotion High-Tech have denied U.S. lawmakers’ claims of forced labor in their supply chains, calling the accusations groundless and false.
On June 6, a group of U.S. Republican lawmakers have called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to immediately add CATL and Gotion High-Tech to a Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List and and block the shipments of these companies from entering the US.
“The Select Committee has uncovered indisputable evidence that Gotion High-Tech and CATL have supply chains that are deeply connected to forced labor and the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs in China,” House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar said. “The American people expect companies in the U.S. to avoid all involvement with the Chinese Communist Party’s campaign of genocide.”
CATL said in a press release on June 7 that the accusations are “groundless and completely false” and that information about some of its suppliers in the letter to the DHS is inaccurate and misleading.
“With some suppliers, business relations ceased long ago. With other suppliers, business relations have been conducted with different subsidiaries and with absolutely no connection to forced labor or anything that violates US applicable laws and regulations,” the company said.
CATL said it adheres to the highest business and ethical standards and has effective policies in place to ensure a responsible and sustainable supply chain according to the highest global standards.
Read more here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.