Texas gas station to save on costs with solar installation

A gas station in Crandall, Texas is among the first in the state to install solar panels on the roof of its pumping station.

DynamicSLR installed the 49 kW array for the Tri Gaz 5 station, The project is equipped with Enphase IQ8-3P microinverters. Microinverters are placed under each solar module, ensuring optimized production for each individual module.

The project is estimated to offset 17% of the station’s electricity needs, producing approximately 66,359 kWh per year. The project is interconnected with utility Oncor’s transmission grid.

The on-site solar array is expected to offset 1,920 lbs of carbon dioxide emissions per year, equivalent to 4,365,231 miles driven by cars, or 28,799 trees planted.

“Our commitment to sustainability drives us to be pioneers in our field,” said Zak Kassem, president, Tri Gaz 5. “We take pride in being the first gas station in Texas to embrace solar energy, thereby reducing our carbon footprint.”

Ahmed Barakat, head of operations for commercial and industrial solar, DyanmicSLR said the installer was concerned about the potential risks of arc faults and selected a solution that made safety a top priority.

“We choose Enphase microinverters to provide clients with the safest solution, and the Enphase App allows us to implement module-level monitoring,” said Barakat. “This not only addresses their safety concerns, but also enhances their overall experience by providing detailed monitoring and analysis at the individual module level.”

Enphase IQ8 3P inverters were selected to provide the station a three-phase solution. The high-powered microinverter is designed for 208Y VAC three-phase small commercial solution. It has a peak power output of 480 W and comes equipped with a limited warranty of up to 25 years.

The gas station is expected to save about $3,752 per year, or about $154,685 over the expected life of the system.