Sunrise brief: Rooftop bladeless wind energy innovation secures $9 million in funding

PERC solar products hard to sell due to falling TOPCon module prices Prices for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels continue to fall. pvXchange.com founder Martin Schachinger explains how this will affect the sale of PV modules based on passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) cells.
Colorado modernizes community solar program Governor Polis signed into law bipartisan legislation that launches a new dispatchable distributed generation program and leverages Solar for All funding to upgrade its grid, lower energy bills for all and promote energy equity.
SunPower now offers Tesla Powerwall 3 to residential solar customers SunPower Financial reported it has expanded its suite of solar financing options to include loan and lease financing through Mosaic for Tesla battery installations.
California is now a batteries-included rooftop solar market About 60% of customers have included battery energy storage with their rooftop solar installation, up from roughly 10% prior. However, a “sustained downturn” is expected for the market.
Bladeless wind energy innovation aims to compete with rooftop solar A compact, “motionless” wind turbine with a magnetic generator designed for large commercial rooftops provides 5 kW of capacity per unit. Aeromine Technologies secured Series A funding for scaling its innovative design.
Quantifying losses from harmonics in solar facilities Gamesa Electric has released a white paper on losses due to harmonics in PV plants, including an independent study that compares the performance of ultra-low total harmonic distortion inverters.
Research shows repaired PV modules can perform with acceptable losses A research group has demonstrated the technical feasibility of using repaired solar modules with satisfying results. It also warned, however, that there is an urgent need to define a protocol for evaluating the features of a “viable” repaired panel.
