Sunrise brief: New domestic content guidance simplifies calculations

Silfab receives funds to develop U.S.-made back-contact N-type solar cells Silfab Solar is one of seven awardees of DOE funding for projects that will use dual-use PV technologies to electrify buildings, decarbonize the transportation sector and reduce land-use conflicts.
IEA-PVPS launches action group on agrivoltaics A new format for expert engagement will include an action group on agrivoltaics, as well as a collaborative effort to match agriculture and solar generation.
Competition, oversupply to reduce n-type solar module prices Global solar demand will continue to grow in 2024, with module demand likely to reach 492 GW to 538 GW. Amy Fang, a senior analyst at InfoLink, looks at module demand and supply chain inventories in a market still affected by oversupply.
Simplified calculation for accessing the solar domestic content bonus A 10% tax credit incentive is added to solar projects that achieve a determined amount of U.S.-made components. New simplified calculations for eligibility are released.
Trends in residential solar finance, equipment and maintenance An installer survey shared typical loan terms, top equipment brands and what to expect from system maintenance services.
