Solar mounting system update

German mounting systems specialist, K2, announced the K2 Edge, which the company says integrates with both new and retrofit solar systems.

The bracket attaches to the module frame using a 13 mm socket like the rest of K2’s components, then the remaining K2 Edge pieces use a tool-less installation process.

The Corners are universal, and the K2 Edge can be easily customized, cut, and installed in various configurations, the company reports.

K2 serves the U.S. market, with an office in California.

Martin Roofing & Solar

In other news, Martin Roofing & Solar’s patent-pending solar mount received certification from UL for the U.S. Market, making it what the company says is the first hidden-fastening solar mount (HFSM) to comply with the UL 2703 standard.

“UL Certification is an important milestone for industry acceptance, and market disruption. While we have been installing HFSM on numerous happy homeowners’ roofs around Southern Illinois, installers all across America can now confide in the UL safety and reliability standard, in order to offer the hole-less design to their own customers,” said Preston Nelson, Director of Martin Solar.

The mounting system is designed to save shingles from holes by attaching underneath the shingles. Shingles then seal over the top of the mount, the company reports, concealing the fasteners underneath for a seamless look and lifetime function.

Martin’s Hidden Fastener Solar Mount will be at the Midwest Solar Expo in Chicago, May 20-22; Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s Energy Fair in Custer, Wisc., June 21, 22; and at RE+ in Anaheim, Calif., September 9-12.