Sunrise brief: Bifacial panels, representing 98% of U.S. solar imports, may soon be subject to tariffs

Bifacial panels, representing 98% of U.S. solar imports, may soon be subject to tariffs The Biden Administration is expected to revoke tariff exemptions on bifacial solar modules following a petition led by Qcells, a company with a multi-billion-dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing.
Origami Solar readies production of steel solar module frames The U.S. based developer of steel PV module frames said its products are an alternative to conventional aluminum frames. They passed several third party tests as the company readies production and evaluations by module manufacturers.
Making the case for concentrated solar power Dismissed by many in the solar industry as an overly complex, outdated technology, concentrated solar power (CSP) is set for a comeback thanks to a scaled-down, modular approach.
New vapor deposition tech could accelerate commercialization of perovskite solar cells A U.S.-based team developed a vapor deposition technique to fabricate outperforming all-inorganic perovskite thin films in under 5 minutes in a continuous process. The adoption of the proposed approach may also result in higher perovskite solar cell power conversion efficiencies.
Important Q1 solar policy changes across 50 states Trends spotted in the NC Clean Energy Technology Center report include legislation to enable community solar, net metering reform considered by new states and states clarifying time of use rates for net metering customers.
People on the move: PivotGen, Spearmint Energy, PlugPV and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
