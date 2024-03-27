Thornova launches 720 W TOPCon solar panel with 23.2% efficiency

From pv magazine Global

Thornova Solar, the US unit of Chinese PV manufacturer Sunova Solar, has launched a new bifacial TOPCon PV module for applications in large scale solar projects.

The TS-BWT66-G12 dual-glass module has a size of 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 38.5 kg. It features a power conversion efficiency spanning from 22.4% to 23.2% and a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C.

Its power output ranges from 695 W to 720. The open-circuit voltage is between 47.23 V and 47.98 V and the short-circuit current is of 18.68 A to 18.79 A. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new product also features a transparent white mesh backsheet, 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass, and an anti-reflective coating. It comes with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

“Annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, with a maximum degradation in the first year of 1.0%,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

Thornova Solar is planning to build a solar cell and module factory at an unspecified location in the United States in 2025.

“We plan to produce both cells and modules in the United States in 2025, enabling buyers to take full advantage of US tax credits for solar modules with domestic content,” Thornova CEO, William Sheng, said. “With the rapid growth in solar power generation in the U.S., we aim to provide a strong, reliable U.S.-based supply of modules that are optimally designed for utility-scale projects.”

Sunova Solar currently operates three manufacturing factories in China and Vietnam. The company said that as of December 2023, it had shipped more than 4 GW of cumulative modules throughout the world.