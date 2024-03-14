Colorado startup develops air-source steam heat pump for industrial use

From pv magazine Global

AtmosZero said it has raised $21 million in a Series A funding round. The company said it will use the funds to accelerate the commercialization of its Boiler 2.0 technology.

“Boiler 2.0 can easily be combined with PV power generation and storage,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The tech runs off electricity and it doesn’t matter how that electricity is created, just that it’s there.”

Most industrial steam is generated by burning fossil fuels on-site in boiler systems. It is used in a range of industries, from food and beverage to chemical manufacturing, accounting for about 8% of global energy use.

“AtmosZero’s proprietary Boiler 2.0 technology extracts heat from the air and delivers high-temperature steam with maximum efficiency and zero carbon emissions, allowing companies to replace their existing natural gas and oil boilers quickly and cost-effectively,” the spokesperson said.

The heat pump draws 480 V of voltage in a three-phase configuration and can produce 650 kW of thermal energy, with an output flow of 997.9 kg/hr of saturated steam. Its output temperature-pressure ranges between 120 C/199.8 kPa and 165 C/701.7 kPa.

“The coefficient of performance (COP) of the system is dependent on the ambient temperatures as well as the desired steam temperature,” the spokesperson said. “We work together with customers and perform specific analysis to give them a better insight on expected performance. That being said, our target is a COP of 2 going from 15 C ambient to 150 C saturated steam.”

The system uses an unspecified refrigerant with “low global warming potential (GWP), flammability, and toxicity.” Its footprint is approximately 2.4 meters x 6.1 meters.

AtmosZero is currently testing the system under a full-scale pilot deployed at a facility operated by US-based New Belgium Brewing Company. It also recently launched a European subsidiary.

“Our first systems deploying in 2025 will produce 165 C and in 2026 we will achieve 200 C,” the spokesperson said.