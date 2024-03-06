Sunrise brief: This Biden era law has spurred $240 billion in clean energy investment and 170,000 jobs

Molson Coors brews beer with solar power The 300 MW solar installation, developed by Invenergy, is the largest in the state and generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 90,000 homes.

This Biden era law has spurred $240 billion in clean energy investment and 170,000 jobs The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 set aside record-level funding for climate and energy, supporting this critical decade of energy transition.

Aurora Solar adds EagleView aircraft imagery to rooftop design platform The platform covers 94% of the U.S. population with imagery as much as 70 times more detailed than standard satellite energy.

Printed flexible solar cells for space applications Printed flexible solar cell technology developed by Australia’s national science agency has been successfully launched into space as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s Space X’s Transporter-10 mission.

Shining a light on solar module quality With solar panel prices tumbling, project developers will need to be vigilant about quality. Comprehensive product testing could be a vital safeguard as PV manufacturers struggle to retain their margins, according to Everoze’s Martin Laing and Gauthier Dambrine.