Sunrise brief: Qcells partners to recover 95% of solar panel value with recycler

Longroad’s largest solar project to begin commercial operations in mid-2025 Sun Streams 4 is a 377 MW solar facility 1200MWh battery energy storage system in Arizona.
LG launches new residential storage solution LG has developed two versions of its new enblock E storage system, each with usable energy capacities of 12.4 kWh and 15.5 kWh. It says the two models, sized at 451 mm x 330 mm, can be easily deployed in small spaces.
Electrolyzer manufacturing capacity could outpace demand by 2030 According to a recent report by Clean Energy Associates, China, North America and Europe will reflect some 93% of the electrolyzer capacity global market share.
Qcells partners to recover 95% of solar panel value with recycler The partnership of Qcells and Solarcycle marks a first-of-its kind recycling partnership between a U.S. solar manufacturing operation and a recycling provide.
Hawaii legislation seeks to undo “massive momentum killer” for rooftop solar After passing a new solar-battery export program that has sparked the ire of rooftop solar advocates, legislators have submitted a bill that would increase payment for battery-tied exported solar production.
