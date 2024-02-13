Sunrise brief: Qcells partners to recover 95% of solar panel value with recycler

Also on the rise: Hawaii legislation seeks to undo “massive momentum killer” for rooftop solar. Electrolyzer manufacturing capacity could outpace demand by 2030. And more.

Longroad’s largest solar project to begin commercial operations in mid-2025  Sun Streams 4 is a 377 MW solar facility 1200MWh battery energy storage system in Arizona. 

LG launches new residential storage solution LG has developed two versions of its new enblock E storage system, each with usable energy capacities of 12.4 kWh and 15.5 kWh. It says the two models, sized at 451 mm x 330 mm, can be easily deployed in small spaces.

Electrolyzer manufacturing capacity could outpace demand by 2030 According to a recent report by Clean Energy Associates, China, North America and Europe will reflect some 93% of the electrolyzer capacity global market share.

Qcells partners to recover 95% of solar panel value with recycler The partnership of Qcells and Solarcycle marks a first-of-its kind recycling partnership between a U.S. solar manufacturing operation and a recycling provide.

Hawaii legislation seeks to undo “massive momentum killer” for rooftop solar After passing a new solar-battery export program that has sparked the ire of rooftop solar advocates, legislators have submitted a bill that would increase payment for battery-tied exported solar production.

