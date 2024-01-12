Sunrise brief: Solar workers furloughed days after unionizing 

Also on the rise: Hawaiian utility to balance grid with 565 MWh battery, First Solar opens manufacturing plant in India, and more.

pv magazine usa

Solar workers furloughed days after unionizing  EmPower Solar executives have furloughed 21 workers citing a market slowdown. Furloughed team members say that these firings are retaliation for a pro-union vote taken just one week earlier by 49 workers.

First Solar opens manufacturing plant in India  India’s first fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant will produce First Solar’s Series 7 solar PV modules developed at the company’s research centers in the U.S. The facility employs 1,000 workers.

Acculon launches production of sodium-ion battery modules, packs  U.S.-based Acculon Energy has announced series production of its sodium-ion battery modules and packs for mobility and stationary energy storage applications. Scaled production of 2 GWh is scheduled to start in mid-2024.

Hawaiian utility to balance grid with 565 MWh battery  Curtailment, or deliberate reduction in output, will be reduced in Hawaii by a large grid-scale energy storage project comprised of Tesla Megapacks.

Commercial solar lender Sunstone Credit acquires Orka Finance The company offers financing for small to medium-sized businesses investing in solar. 

