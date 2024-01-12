Sunrise brief: Solar workers furloughed days after unionizing 

Solar workers furloughed days after unionizing EmPower Solar executives have furloughed 21 workers citing a market slowdown. Furloughed team members say that these firings are retaliation for a pro-union vote taken just one week earlier by 49 workers.
First Solar opens manufacturing plant in India India’s first fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant will produce First Solar’s Series 7 solar PV modules developed at the company’s research centers in the U.S. The facility employs 1,000 workers.
Acculon launches production of sodium-ion battery modules, packs U.S.-based Acculon Energy has announced series production of its sodium-ion battery modules and packs for mobility and stationary energy storage applications. Scaled production of 2 GWh is scheduled to start in mid-2024.
Hawaiian utility to balance grid with 565 MWh battery Curtailment, or deliberate reduction in output, will be reduced in Hawaii by a large grid-scale energy storage project comprised of Tesla Megapacks.
Commercial solar lender Sunstone Credit acquires Orka Finance The company offers financing for small to medium-sized businesses investing in solar.
