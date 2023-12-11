Sunrise brief: Geothermal heat pumps help decarbonize energy use and more

Geothermal heat pumps help decarbonize energy use and more Mass adoption of geothermal heat pumps can decarbonize buildings, thus reducing grid transmission needs, according to a report conducted by researchers Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

November high pressure delivers high irradiance in the Northeast U.S., clouds in the Gulf In a weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that North America in November experienced a divide in irradiance patterns across the continent.

All solar cell efficiencies at a glance The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 63 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are six new results reported in the new version.

MIT researchers plan to use acenes to make singlet fission solar cells Acenes are benzene molecules with unique optoelectronic properties. Singlet fission solar cells can produce two electrons from one photon, making the cell more efficient.

Aurora Solar leveraging AI to boost sales The rooftop solar design and proposal platform provider said artificial intelligence unlocks improved customer experience and value proposition.

Dominion activates Virgina’s largest grid-scale battery storage facility The 20 MW / 80 MWh energy storage will serve Dominion Energy customers.