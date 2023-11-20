Sunrise brief: California slashes rooftop solar export compensation for renters, schools, farms

Power Struggle: The grid barrier stifling community solar Interconnection, or the process of acquiring a utility’s permission to connect to the local distribution grid, threatens to derail tremendous progress being made across the country to build out innovative types of energy, including community solar.

Solar tracker manufacturing comes to East Texas Nevados announced a partnership with Priefert, a steel manufacturer that has begun manufacturing the all-terrain solar mounting and tracking equipment at its 23-acre U.S. factory.

S-5! kept environment in mind with new solar-powered corporate headquarters With native timber and moss covered rocks on the outside, the building has energy efficiency features on the inside and is topped with a 53 kW solar array mounted on its metal roof.

California slashes rooftop solar export compensation for renters, schools, farms The California Public Utilities Commission made yet another ruling to harm the value of rooftop solar and create beneficial market opportunities for the state’s large investor-owned utilities.

Treasury releases guidance for clean energy Investment Tax Credit Section 48 guidance has been released, updating the requirements for the ITC under the Inflation Reduction Act.