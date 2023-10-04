Sunrise brief: New website provides automated engineering stamps for residential solar

Also on the rise: Building not your average dream home. APsystems releases AC-coupled residential battery charger. And more.

Image: Castillo Engineering

Share

Large solar projects have no negative impact on property values, study says  A study commissioned by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, Advanced Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association looked at market trends near six utility-scale solar projects.

Building not your average dream home  The first in the series “Not Your Average Dream Home,” which delineates how the author chose the perfect plot of land in the U.S. that is most likely to be safe for the next few decades from the risks caused by human climate disasters.

APsystems releases AC-coupled residential battery charger Up to four batteries can be connected in parallel for up to 20 kWh storage.

New website provides automated engineering stamps for residential solar SolarLetters.com was launched to provide professional engineer stamps, structural letters, and post installation letters.

Solar construction costs dropped following pandemic, per EIA data  Since the pandemic began in 2021, module prices have continued to fall, hitting a two-year low globally in April 2023. In the first two months of 2023, average U.S. module prices were $0.36 per Wdc, down 11% quarter-over-quarter.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.