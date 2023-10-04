Sunrise brief: New website provides automated engineering stamps for residential solar

Large solar projects have no negative impact on property values, study says A study commissioned by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, Advanced Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association looked at market trends near six utility-scale solar projects.

Building not your average dream home The first in the series “Not Your Average Dream Home,” which delineates how the author chose the perfect plot of land in the U.S. that is most likely to be safe for the next few decades from the risks caused by human climate disasters.

APsystems releases AC-coupled residential battery charger Up to four batteries can be connected in parallel for up to 20 kWh storage.