Sunrise brief: New website provides automated engineering stamps for residential solar

Large solar projects have no negative impact on property values, study says A study commissioned by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, Advanced Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association looked at market trends near six utility-scale solar projects.
Building not your average dream home The first in the series “Not Your Average Dream Home,” which delineates how the author chose the perfect plot of land in the U.S. that is most likely to be safe for the next few decades from the risks caused by human climate disasters.
APsystems releases AC-coupled residential battery charger Up to four batteries can be connected in parallel for up to 20 kWh storage.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.