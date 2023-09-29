Sunrise brief: Solar module prices are falling with no end in sight

Solar module prices are falling, with no end in sight Solar module prices have never fallen so sharply in such a short period of time. One reason for this is the “PV module glut” in warehouses in Europe, according to pvXchange’s Martin Schachinger.

