Sunrise brief: Solar module prices are falling with no end in sight

Also on the rise: The win-win of agrirvoltaics, long duration energy storage emerges, and more.

Image: Dennis Schroeder / NREL

Solar module prices are falling, with no end in sight Solar module prices have never fallen so sharply in such a short period of time. One reason for this is the “PV module glut” in warehouses in Europe, according to pvXchange’s Martin Schachinger.

P-type solar products may be phased out by 2026 as n-type tech ‘rapidly’ expands The rise of cost-effective TOPCon cell technology last year led to a ‘surge’ in production demand for solar n-type cell technology, with leading industry analysts TrendForce prophesying PERC cell capacities ‘may’ be phased out in two to three years.

Manufacturing a solar powered economy One year after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, federal policies help turn the page toward an economy powered by emissions-free technology and domestic manufacturing.

Dragonfly Energy, Aqua Metals eye a closed lithium loop in Nevada Battery supplier Dragonfly Energy has built a lithium-based battery cell using materials recovered by Aqua Metals from recycled batteries.

The win-win of agrivoltaics The process of pairing solar with agriculture has proven to be mutually beneficial for farmers and solar developers.

Shifting state policies reshape distributed solar in the U.S. Major distributed solar markets policy changes essentially necessitate battery energy storage attachment, while other policies are launching community solar markets.

Critical roles emerging for long-duration energy storage As more renewable energy comes online each year, the added flexibility and resiliency that energy storage provides has never been more critical—because our grid is not as stable as it needs to be.

