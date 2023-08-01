CertainTeed offers 25-year warranty for solar panels with integrated warranty coverage for roof and solar

According to Providence Research, the global rooftop solar PV market size is expected to hit around USD 398.3 billion by 2030. Interest in solar power systems in the US, for residential as well as commercial and industrial applications, has experienced significant recent growth thanks to tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. In an industry where product reliability is of utmost importance, CertainTeed is differentiating itself from other panel manufacturers by offering customers a comprehensive 25-year “Wrap Warranty” on its recently-launched Solstice solar panels.

Panels for all US climates

The state-of-the-art technology behind CertainTeed solar panels enables them to perform exceptionally well in various environmental conditions, making them suitable for installations across the diverse landscapes of the United States – from a scorching desert to a chilly mountain region. The Solstice panels can also be installed with either a new or existing asphalt shingle roof. When the panels are installed in tandem with a new CertainTeed roof, the entire system is protected under one company. The comprehensive warranty, which covers both parts and labor for all major system components, is the strongest in the solar industry.

The 400 W Solstice half-cell mono-crystalline panel has a 20.5% efficiency and features a black grid backsheet, a 0.35% temperature coefficient, and a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. The frame is made of black anodized aluminum.

The Wrap Warranty offers peace of mind

With a combination of product and performance guarantees, CertainTeed aims to assure its customers that the Solstice panels will continue to function optimally for decades. Instead of separate warranties per component, the Wrap Warranty covers all major system components and their installation ─ including industry leading coverage for essential elements such as inverters, racking systems, and other critical components that are integral to the overall functionality of the solar energy system.

With CertainTeed’s solar panels, customers benefit from not only the warranty on the solar system but also the company’s roof warranty that covers the roofing materials and workmanship, ensuring that the roof’s integrity is maintained throughout the solar panel installation process. CertainTeed also offers commercial customers the option of restoring their aging roof with CertainTeed’s SMARTCOAT liquid-applied roof restoration systems, enabling them to align 25-year warranties for a low-slope roof as well as the rooftop solar system, giving customers peace of mind and confidence in their investment.

End-to-end coverage is guaranteed for the workmanship by credentialed installers, even if the contractor who provided the service is no longer in business. Through the warranty, a customer can have their system tested to determine the cause of a performance problem, have any defective components repaired or replaced, and have any faulty installation workmanship corrected, giving customers peace of mind and confidence in their investment.