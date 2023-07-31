Sunrise brief: NextEra has a 250 GW renewables pipeline

Enphase lowers revenue guidance as U.S. residential solar stagnates The microinverter provider is slipping in share price as revenues dip. It announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.
DOE announces $27 million for clean energy plans for disadvantaged communities Energy Future Grants Program is open to applications for local, tribal and state governments seeking to partner on clean energy projects in building, power and transportation sectors.
Bonneville Power plans transmission upgrades to connect 6 GW of solar, wind The transmission utility serving Washington and Oregon plans six transmission projects to carry power from 6 GW of new solar and wind projects to urban load centers. Seventy GW of solar and wind projects are waiting in the utility’s interconnection queue.
Vertical bifacial solar seeking greenhouse albedo and deployment space A Colorado farmer installed vertical bifacial solar, leveraging greenhouse albedo to increase output. The installation demonstrates promising generation during winter months, while maximizing limited land space.
Six terawatt hours of grid-scale energy storage by 2050 To reach the 6 TWh of energy storage needed to clean the grid by 2050, we need to grow grid-scale energy storage by 98.4 times. Panelists in a recent Reuters webinar said that the path requires facing critical challenges as well as continued technology innovation, public-private partnerships, regulatory reforms, and more.
NextEra touts roughly 250 GW of renewable and storage pipeline The nation’s leading clean energy developer deployed almost 1.9 GWac of solar, wind, and storage in the past quarter, expanded its project backlog to almost 20 GW, and secured interconnection queue positions for 145 GW of their projects.
