Sunrise brief: Tesla solar down 38%, energy storage up 222% in Q2 

Plant-based foods provider installs rooftop solar on headquarters SunOpta will cover two-thirds of its electricity needs with the rooftop array.

Revkor, H2 Gemini to manufacture HJT solar cells and modules in Salt Lake City Joining the wave of solar manufacturers setting up operations in the U.S. is a new partnership between Revkor Energy Holdings and H2 Gemini, planning a 5GW to 20 GW HJT/perovskite manufacturing facility and a research center in the state of Utah.

Tesla solar down 38%, energy storage up 222% in Q2 The company had strong year-over-year growth deploying its Powerwall batteries, but its rooftop solar division continues to retract.

Separator tech to prevent battery fires Nuvola Technology says it has developed a direct deposition polymer separator technology that can eliminate the primary cause of lithium-ion battery fires.

Array Technologies to secure domestically made steel from new mill in Texas The tracker manufacturer is partnering with Lock Joint Tube to manufacture domestically sourced steel tubes for utility-scale solar projects to serve the burgeoning Texas market.