Sunrise brief: Debt ceiling bill is a mixed bag for clean energy and the environment

Senate passes debt ceiling bill in mixed bag for energy and environment Tucked into the bill were provisions to speed permitting for energy projects, undoing core elements of the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA).
Lightsource bp raises financing for 368 MW pollinator and bird-friendly projects Investment brings economic growth and environmental benefits to Indiana and Louisiana communities, leverages Inflation Reduction Act’s advantages for made-in-America products.
Maxeon claims 24.7% efficiency for IBC solar module Maxeon said it has achieved a 24.7% efficiency rating for a full-scale Maxeon 7 solar panel using its interdigitated back contact technology. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) confirmed the result.
Minnesota PUC finds energy justice relevant to Xcel’s ratemaking process Coalition of advocates urged PUC to address racial and wealth disparities in bill affordability, and they continue to push for more progress.
BrightNight developing 2 GW Bluegrass solar portfolio The company is building a strong renewable power presence and partnerships in the Bluegrass State as its utilities remove 1.5 GW of coal generation from the grid.
50 states of solar incentives: Washington Washington State’s adoption of solar took off in 2022, nearly doubling the cumulative installed capacity in a mix of residential and utility-scale projects.
