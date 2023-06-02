Sunrise brief: U.S. solar deployment to grow 40% this year, remains lowest-cost option

U.S. solar deployment to grow 40% this year, remains lowest-cost option U.S. solar deployment is set for takeoff over the next two years, with the full effect from the Inflation Reduction Act being noticed by 2025, said the International Energy Agency.
Nickel-zinc battery systems paired with hydrogen, EV charging ZincFive is supplying its battery systems into a hydrogen fueling microgrid and a pilot DC fast charging station project of Advanced Power & Energy in Greenville, Pennsylvania.
Solar modules removed from Target facility in California meet sustainable end of life An outdated solar installation was decommissioned and recycled in a partnership between Solarcycle, PowerFlex, and Decom Solar.
Additional guidance released for energy communities IRA tax credits The Treasury, Department of Energy and Internal Revenue Service provide details on the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit program that makes available $10 billion in tax credits for energy communities.
Open source data can unlock the power of microgrids A report from the Linux Foundation examines how open source shared data can increase access, improve standardization, and improve efficiencies.
Optimus Energy eyes commercial solar, EV charging expansion in Georgia The Florida-based developer sees Georgia Power’s service territory as its target market for new commercial and industrial solar projects and EV charging systems.
