Sunrise brief: Domestic content guidance loses sight of goal to invest in American energy independence

Chandra Farley, chief sustainability officer, City of Atlanta: "We need 100% renewable energy for 100% of Atlantans."

Nextracker manufacturing low-carbon steel components in Memphis In collaboration with MSS Steel Tubes USA, the operation will provide low-carbon steel components to support the company’s recent 3 GW multi-year agreement with Silicon Ranch for its projects in the Tennessee Valley and greater Southeast.

Hot topics at RE+ Southeast renewable energy conference pv magazine USA traveled to Atlanta, Georgia for a regional conference convening leaders in the energy transition.

Canadian Solar ships 6.1 GW of modules in Q1 2023 This record volume of shipments was a 68% increase over the same quarter last year.

The domestic content guidance loses sight of the goal to invest in American energy independence We need a domestic content standard that would draw distinctions between panels made entirely here and those with imported components.

Qcells builds pilot line for perovskite-silicon tandem PV cells in South Korea Qcells says it is building a pilot line for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells that will start operations later this year in South Korea. It is working closely with its team in Germany, where it has already established another pilot line for tandem cells.

Electrification could cost California up to $50 billion if loads are not managed If California infrastructure needs for high electrification were met exclusively with distribution assets, without real-time dynamic rates and flexible load management strategies, the cost could reach $50 billion by 2035, a study by Kevala found.

Flirting with fossils: the faux crusade for ‘responsible solar’ An ostensibly fossil-friendly group has been quietly orchestrating faux concern campaigns to disrupt the renewable energy landscape. We outline the history and apparent motives of Citizens for Responsible Solar, and its growing network of affiliates.

Meta to power Idaho data center with 200 MW rPlus solar project Developer rPlus Energies announced the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement with investor-owned utility Idaho Power to install the 200 MW Pleasant Valley Solar project in Ada County, Idaho.