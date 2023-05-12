Sunrise brief: Robots automate utility-scale solar installations

Also on the rise: More solar-powered wine in Napa Valley. Solar on industrial rooftops could meet 35% of electricity demand of manufacturing facilities. And more.

An automated rover installs solar panels in the Terabase "field factory."

Image: Terabase

Prologis, Lineage Logistics, Blackstone top list of on-site real estate solar procurement A list of the top on-site solar procurers among real estate asset owners was compiled by Black Bear Energy, a renewable commercial buyers representative.

Above: Orbital and Ascent Solar receive federal grant for orbital thin-film panels The companies received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program Phase I award from the Air Force to develop a solar-heated crucible.

Napa Valley wine producer to expand onsite solar capacity to 9.2 MW The U.S. division of Treasury Wine Estates announced a substantial expansion of its wineries’ onsite solar generation capacity by adding 6.5 MW of new installations, to be installed by Shell Energy Solutions.

Utility-scale solar installation goes automated Powered by installation robots, on-site assembly line and digital twin software, the Terabase automated power plant construction system aims to boost productivity and cut construction costs.

