Sunrise brief: Robots automate utility-scale solar installations

Prologis, Lineage Logistics, Blackstone top list of on-site real estate solar procurement A list of the top on-site solar procurers among real estate asset owners was compiled by Black Bear Energy, a renewable commercial buyers representative.
Above: Orbital and Ascent Solar receive federal grant for orbital thin-film panels The companies received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program Phase I award from the Air Force to develop a solar-heated crucible.
Napa Valley wine producer to expand onsite solar capacity to 9.2 MW The U.S. division of Treasury Wine Estates announced a substantial expansion of its wineries’ onsite solar generation capacity by adding 6.5 MW of new installations, to be installed by Shell Energy Solutions.
Utility-scale solar installation goes automated Powered by installation robots, on-site assembly line and digital twin software, the Terabase automated power plant construction system aims to boost productivity and cut construction costs.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.