Gotion passes 1 GWh milestone for energy storage products deployed to the U.S. market

Gotion, a leading lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery manufacturer, announced that its energy storage division has shipped over 1 GWh of energy storage products to the U.S. market. The company says it also recently completed UL 1973 and UL 9540A certification for its next generation 300 Ah cell, module, rack, and system developed for ESS applications in the U.S.

In addition to manufacturing LFP batteries, Gotion promotes energy storage products such as battery cells, modules, packs, racks, and DC battery containers globally and is growing its U.S. customer base. For the utility-scale market in the US, Gotion’s most popular offerings are fully integrated 20-foot DC battery container solutions that are factory assembled and directly shipped to be deployed at a customer’s site. These DC battery containers are paired with industry leading energy storage inverters to support energy storage applications between two and eight hours.

Gotion offers two variants of its battery containers, with the rated capacities for the air-cooled version being 2.7 MWh and the rated capacity of the liquid cooled version being 3.38 MWh. The products are designed specifically for the U.S. market, completing UL 1973 and UL 9540A certification and meeting NFPA requirements.

The batteries also come fully pre-integrated at the Gotion production facilities, significantly reducing installation and commissioning time on the field. For its batteries, Gotion provides a 5-year standard product warranty that can be extended to a 20-year performance guarantee based on application scenarios.

According to BloombergNEF, the U.S. energy storage market is projected to grow 15-fold by 2030. Gotion vice president Energy Storage Systems Vikash Venkataramana says, “With a growing customer base and planned ESS production in the U.S., Gotion is well positioned to support the growing demand we see for ESS systems.”

Gotion has also invested in R&D and product development in the United States. In 2017, Gotion acquired BASF’s electrolyte division in Independence, Ohio, and has since grown its R&D capabilities both there and at its U.S. headquarters in Fremont. Gotion is also actively looking at expanding manufacturing facilities in the country to localize production for the U.S. market.

As a frontrunner in large-scale LFP battery manufacturing, Gotion has developed material and product expertise in battery recycling as well as with raw materials such as precursors, positive electrodes, negative electrodes, copper foils, separators, and electrolytes.