Sunrise brief: Energy community guidance is in

Also on the rise: Rhode Island’s Solar Neighborhoods Act would mandate solar on parking lots and new construction, a battery materials manufacturer commercializes a new silicon anode with a promised 20% boost to EV range, and more.

Solar on a former landfill in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Image: Navisun

Soltage begins work on 7.24 MW pollinator-friendly portfolio Two of the projects, Bolton Freeport Solar 1 (2.58 MW) and Freeport Fairview Solar 2 (2.58 MW), are located in ComEd service territory, and the third project, Danville Michigan Solar 1 (1.81 MW), is located in Ameren service territory in Danville, Ill.

Rhode Island considering solar for all new construction and parking lots The Solar Neighborhoods Act aims to mandate solar power systems covering at least 80% of the site’s electricity usage, or at least 50% of a parking lot area, while also proposing EV charging infrastructure requirements.

From brownfields to brightfields: A land-filled with renewables opportunity Landfills and other brownfields present a unique opportunity for renewable energy development. Jon Powers of CleanCapital and Paul Curran of BQ Energy share their views.

Guidance released for energy community 10% tax credit adder Renewable energy developers received guidance from the Internal Revenue Service on an important Inflation Reduction Act provision.

Mercedes-Benz a first customer of battery material that boosts range by 20% California-headquartered Sila announced commercial availability of its battery material that replaces graphite in lithium-ion batteries with an advanced silicon anode.

People on the move: Anovion, OIC, Thornova and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

